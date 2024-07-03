Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NPV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,285. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $11.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.