NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.57

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.57 and last traded at C$14.50, with a volume of 122201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVA shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.42.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$309.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, research analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuVista Energy

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 50,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.77, for a total transaction of C$638,500.00. In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.77, for a total transaction of C$638,500.00. Also, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,096,160 shares of company stock valued at $76,232,334. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

