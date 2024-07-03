Oasis Network Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $608.25 million and approximately $28.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.91 or 0.05477083 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00044302 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002112 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

