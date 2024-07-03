Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 1,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

