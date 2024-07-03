Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 22,530 shares of company stock worth $1,980,733 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Okta by 4.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 71.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

