Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,579,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,540,000 after buying an additional 665,070 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,742,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 187,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 99,619 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $3,097,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CWK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 668,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 254.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

