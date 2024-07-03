Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.18. 3,192,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,814. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $450.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.91.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

