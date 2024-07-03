Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,491. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

