OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,883 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $188,642,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 811,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,237,000 after acquiring an additional 597,401 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,534. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.64. The company has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

