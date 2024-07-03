OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Has $461,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 736.8% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $15.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.39. The company had a trading volume of 166,561,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,073,484. The firm has a market cap of $785.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.89 and a 200-day moving average of $190.93. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.