OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Has $5.83 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.7% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.18. 868,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,812. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

