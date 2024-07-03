OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,286,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,836,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 542,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 347,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 69,528 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 385,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPIE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 263,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

