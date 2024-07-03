OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 59,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 115,480 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

