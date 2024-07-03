OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,634. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $52.71.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

