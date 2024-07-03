OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.7% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,233. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

