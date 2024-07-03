OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Sells 838 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA EELV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. 40,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,532. The company has a market cap of $447.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $24.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.