OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.76

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and traded as low as $43.50. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

