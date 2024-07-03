Opko Health, Inc. Sells 14,082 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,469,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,944,577.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GeneDx alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

GeneDx Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ WGS traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 231,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $31.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 948,253 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 207,027 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GeneDx

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.