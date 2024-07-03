Oppenheimer Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $58.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Down 1.0 %

DraftKings stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,520,340 shares of company stock valued at $60,996,583 in the last 90 days. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.