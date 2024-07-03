Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05. 8,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 32,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

Oriental Land Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Oriental Land had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

