Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Owens Corning accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,801,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,668,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,756,000 after buying an additional 75,594 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 6,116.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,415,000 after buying an additional 819,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.53. 299,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,720. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus raised their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

