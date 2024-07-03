Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera Sells 45,466 Shares

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Free Report) insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 45,466 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total value of £43,647.36 ($55,207.89).

Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 28th, Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,203,967 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16), for a total value of £1,107,649.64 ($1,401,024.08).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 102.40 ($1.30). 1,063,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.61. The company has a market cap of £883.29 million, a P/E ratio of -522.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 279 ($3.53).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.43) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 293.75 ($3.72).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

