Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera Sells 45,466 Shares

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 45,466 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total value of £43,647.36 ($55,207.89).
Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 28th, Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,203,967 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16), for a total value of £1,107,649.64 ($1,401,024.08).
Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 102.40 ($1.30). 1,063,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.61. The company has a market cap of £883.29 million, a P/E ratio of -522.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 279 ($3.53).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
