PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,149 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of PACCAR worth $169,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after purchasing an additional 398,804 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.57. The stock had a trading volume of 390,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

