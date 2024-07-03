Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Trading Down 1.3%

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 248,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Panasonic in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Panasonic

Panasonic Price Performance

Panasonic Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

(Get Free Report)

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.