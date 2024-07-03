Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.95.

Shares of TSE:POU traded up C$0.33 on Wednesday, hitting C$31.80. 68,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.59 and a 1-year high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.8292264 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Geral Bell sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.03, for a total transaction of C$193,513.98. In other news, Director James Geral Bell sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.03, for a total transaction of C$193,513.98. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$610,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,354 shares of company stock worth $3,906,333. Company insiders own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

