Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.75

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.75 and traded as high as C$31.29. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$31.08, with a volume of 259,054 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.95.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on POU

Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of C$452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.8292264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 11,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total value of C$369,799.00. In related news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 11,929 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total value of C$369,799.00. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.64, for a total transaction of C$718,080.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,354 shares of company stock worth $3,906,333. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.