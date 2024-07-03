Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Parke Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $193.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,870.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

