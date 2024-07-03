Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $122.48 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001462 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 122,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

