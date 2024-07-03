PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $50.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PBF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.60. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,824,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,573,863.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,091,100 shares of company stock worth $93,004,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

