Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 451,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $45,096,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 51,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Pentair Stock Up 0.3 %

PNR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. 115,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,203. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.