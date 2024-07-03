Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.74. Approximately 4,287,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 40,349,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Pfizer by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 226,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 133,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 94.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

