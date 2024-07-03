Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.81

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $525.70 million, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

