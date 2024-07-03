Phillips 66 to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Phillips 66 in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.07.

PSX stock opened at $140.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Phillips 66 by 110.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

