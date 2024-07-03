Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.50

Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09). Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 52,946 shares changing hands.
Phoenix Global Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38,240.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of £181.13 million and a P/E ratio of -8.13.
About Phoenix Global Resources
Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Argentina. It has interests in 11 operated assets and 4 non-operated assets in the Neuquén basin; two operated assets in the Cuyana basin; and three non-operated assets in the Austral basin. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
