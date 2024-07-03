Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0566 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Piraeus Financial’s previous dividend of $0.008787.

Piraeus Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS BPIRY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,831. Piraeus Financial has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

