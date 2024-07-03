Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0566 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Piraeus Financial’s previous dividend of $0.008787.
Piraeus Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS BPIRY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,831. Piraeus Financial has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.
Piraeus Financial Company Profile
