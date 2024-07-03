Platt Investment Counsel LLC Has $10.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Platt Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 9.9% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:VSGX traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 90,049 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

