PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives $43.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

PNM Resources Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,024,000 after purchasing an additional 599,211 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $8,320,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,379,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNM opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PNM Resources

(Get Free Report

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

