Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $298.07

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $298.07 and last traded at $302.00, with a volume of 29912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $301.40.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

