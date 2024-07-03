Porvair’s (PRV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.12) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday.
Porvair Trading Down 0.3 %
Porvair Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,714.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Porvair
In other Porvair news, insider James Mills acquired 4,250 shares of Porvair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 620 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £26,350 ($33,329.12). Company insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.
About Porvair
Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
See Also
