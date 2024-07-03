Porvair’s (PRV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porvair in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.12) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:PRV opened at GBX 632 ($7.99) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £293.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,805.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 658.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 642.01. Porvair has a fifty-two week low of GBX 522 ($6.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 745.70 ($9.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

In related news, insider James Mills purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 620 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £26,350 ($33,329.12). 22.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Porvair

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

