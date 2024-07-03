Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 0.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prologis were worth $70,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Prologis Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PLD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,927. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

