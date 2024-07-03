ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.68

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.68 and last traded at $95.14, with a volume of 749937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.13.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 286,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.