PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup makes up approximately 1.5% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $381,960,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,466 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,623 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $21,118,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,155,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.21.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.28. 508,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,251. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

