Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Altice USA in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATUS

Altice USA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.12 million, a P/E ratio of 203.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Altice USA by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,884,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after buying an additional 1,724,851 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Altice USA by 18.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,272,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 823,530 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,850,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after buying an additional 396,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in Altice USA by 676.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,459,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 1,271,734 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.