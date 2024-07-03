Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for THOR Industries, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for THOR Industries in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.18 EPS.
THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Report on THO
THOR Industries Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of THO stock opened at $93.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.72. THOR Industries has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $129.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,295,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,527,000 after purchasing an additional 81,840 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,472,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 725,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,810,000 after buying an additional 262,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 645,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,428,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
THOR Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.
About THOR Industries
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than THOR Industries
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.