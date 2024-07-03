QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 111.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of QCR worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in QCR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,907,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth $1,734,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 286,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCR stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.32. 28,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,587. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $141.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.83 million. QCR had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.58%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

