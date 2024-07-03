Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $110.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.83.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Qorvo by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $121.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

