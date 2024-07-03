Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Down 10.9% in June

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the May 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics
In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance
NYSE:DGX traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.90. 808,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,989. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day moving average of $133.79.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.
Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.
About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quest Diagnostics
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What does consumer price index measure?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.