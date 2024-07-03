Rarible Price Hits $1.90 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Rarible token can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $45.28 million and $1.44 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Rarible Token Profile
Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. The official website for Rarible is rari.foundation. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Rarible Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.
