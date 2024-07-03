Redmile Group, Llc Acquires 400,000 Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Stock

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,995,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,062.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADCT stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. 466,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,480. ADC Therapeutics SA has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $253.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,178,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 128,110 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADCT

About ADC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.